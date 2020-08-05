Smoked Sausage with Potatoes and Green Beans

Ingredients:
1 lb. Smoked Sausage, sliced
3/4 lb. fresh Green Beans, trimmed
1 lb. Red Potatoes, cut into 1 inch chunks
1 medium Onion, wedged
2 tsp. Olive Oil
1 tsp. Salt ( I prefer Kosher salt)
1 tsp. Pepper
1/2 tsp. Garlic Powder
Directions:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and toss to coat: transfer to a 9 x 13 baking dish and cover with foil. Bake, covered, for 30 minutes. Remove foil, stir ingredients, and bake for 10 - 15 minutes more or until potatoes are tender.