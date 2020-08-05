Smoked Sausage with Potatoes and Green Beans

Ingredients:

1 lb. Smoked Sausage, sliced

3/4 lb. fresh Green Beans, trimmed

1 lb. Red Potatoes, cut into 1 inch chunks

1 medium Onion, wedged

2 tsp. Olive Oil

1 tsp. Salt ( I prefer Kosher salt)

1 tsp. Pepper

1/2 tsp. Garlic Powder

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.  In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and toss to coat:  transfer to a 9 x 13 baking dish and cover with foil.  Bake, covered, for 30 minutes.  Remove foil, stir ingredients, and bake for 10 - 15 minutes more or until potatoes are tender.