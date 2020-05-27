Strawberry Crumb Bars

Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 cup cold salted butter , cubed
- 1 egg , whisked
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 1/2 - 2 cups strawberries , chopped
- 1/3 cup granulated sugar
- 2 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line an 8×8 inch pan with parchment paper and set aside.
- Combine the flour, sugar and baking powder in a large bowl. Cut in the cold butter with a fork or pastry cutter, until the butter is the size of peas. Stir in the egg and vanilla, until the dough is crumbly. Place half the mixture into the pan and pat until firm.
- Combine the strawberries, sugar and cornstarch in a small bowl. Layer on top of the crumb mixture. Then sprinkle the remaining crumbs over top the strawberries.
- Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the top is lightly golden. Cool completely, then slice into 9 or 18 bars.
Notes
Store in the refrigerator until ready to serve.