Ingredients:
3 cups All Purpose Flour
2 tsp. Baking Soda
1 tsp Nutmeg
1 tsp Ground Cinnamon
2 cups Splenda
1 cup Vegetable Oil
3 beaten Eggs
2 tsp Vanilla Extract
2 cups Zucchini grated
1 cup nuts (optional)
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 325 degrees and prep loaf pan with non stick spray.
In medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, nutmeg, and cinnamon. Set aside.
In mixing bowl blend together sugar alternative and oil. Then add the beaten eggs and vanilla.
Add about half of the flour mixture to the wet mixture and gentle mix and then rest of flour mixture and gentle mix. Do not over mix. Fold in the grated and nuts (optional).
Put in pan and bake in center of your oven for 45 to 50 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Allow to cool for a few minutes before removing from pan. Cool on a wire rack.