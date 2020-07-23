Ingrdients:
3 cups Flour - all purpose - can use gluten free
1 tsp. Baking Soda
1/2 tsp. Salt
2 1/2 cups Splenda
1 cup Butter - softened a room temperature
6 Eggs - room temperature
1 cup Sour Cream - at room temperature
1 tsp. Vanilla Extract
1 tsp. Almond Extract
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 325 degrees and prep pan well with nonstick spray. Bread pan or bundt pan.
In mixing bowl, whisk or sift together the flour, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, beat butter until creamy at medium speed ( 5 to 7 minutes. Then add the splenda and continue to beat until creamed together. This is a very important step.
When butter and splenda is creamy add eggs one at a time and beat well.
Next add dry ingredients mixing a little at a time ... then add sour cream and extracts. Mix just until blended.
Bake for 75 to 90 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Allow to cool well in the pan at least 20 minutes ... and then cool in pan on wire rack for at least an hour. Cake should well cooled before serving.