Tamale Pie

1 box JIFFY Corn Muffin Mix
1/2 cup Sour Cream
1 Egg
1/3 cup Enchilada Sauce
1 Onion, chopped
2 cloves Garlic, minced
1 tsp. Cumin
1 tsp. Chili Powder
1 lb. Ground Beef
1 cup Cheddar Cheese, shredded
1 cup Montery Jack Cheese, shredded
salt and pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
In a medium bowl, mix together corn muffin mix, sour cream and egg. Pour into a large cast iron skillet. Bake for 20 minutes, or until golden brown on top. Let cool slightly in pan.
Saute onions over medium heat. Season with salt, pepper, spices and cook until soft. Add garlic, cook 30 seconds. Add the ground beef and stir to break up meat. Season to taste and saute until cooked through. Remove and drain excess fat.
Poke entire surface of cornbread with fork. Pour enchilada sauce over cornbread. Add the meat mixture and top with shredded cheese. Cove with foil and bake about 20 minutes. Remove foil and bake another 5 minutes.