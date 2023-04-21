(Johnson) -- Johnson-Brock senior and Nebraska City softball standout Sydnee Nickels will take her talents to the next level with Southeast Community College.
“I knew I wanted to go to a small school,” Nickels told KMA Sports. “I wanted to go to a two-year, and (Southeast) was what I was looking for in a college.”
Nickels, who was an All-KMAland Softball choice this past fall, says her conversations with Southeast head coach Jodi DeBoer swayed her to make the call for the Beatrice school.
“(She) made me want to go to the school,” Nickels said. “I wanted to make sure if I joined the softball program I would be able to play, and Coach Jodi really made me feel like I was needed in their program as a catcher. That really made me feel included.”
Nickels hit .430/.489/.788 with nine doubles, four home runs and two triples this past season. She says she’s been catching her entire life, but it wasn’t until recently that she started to think about doing it at the next level.
“I didn’t really know if I wanted to keep playing, but in my senior year my assistant coach Nick Schmitz started talking to me about playing (in college),” she said. “I was kind of on the fence about it, but after playing my last high school game I realized I wasn’t done yet.”
Now that she’s set to play at Southeast, Nickels hopes she can eventually find her way to a four-year school.
“That was another big factor in my decision,” she said. “Playing longer, I would be able to talk to other college coaches, and that’s really what going to a two-year is all about. Being able to get your name out there a little bit more, especially for me since I didn’t start the recruiting process until late in my career.”
Listen to much more with Nickels on her decision to play softball at Southeast in the audio file below.