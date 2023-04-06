Behind the Birdie is a new interview series on the Upon Further Review podcast feed. The series aims to peel back the curtain that hangs in front of the best golfers in KMALand and beyond through fun questions and outrageous hypotheticals. Two new episodes of Behind the Birdie will drop each week throughout the Spring, so follow @nickstavas on Twitter and check the UFR podcast feed to stay up to date.
In the pilot episode, IKM-Manning golf standout Kylie Powers joins as Behind the Birdie’s first guest. Powers, a Wayne State golf commit, has placed in the top 12 at the Iowa Class 1A State Golf Tournament two years in a row and gears up for her senior season on the links in 2023. Listen to the full interview with Powers below or find each episode on the Upon Further Review feed wherever you get your podcasts.