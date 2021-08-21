(KMAland) -- Nebraska City and Falls City both went 3-0 on Saturday in KMAland softball action. Check out the full recap below.
Nebraska City 11 Milford 1
Emma Smailys posted a double among two hits and drove in two, and Pacie Lee had a double and a triple and scored twice for Nebraska City. Kendyl Schmitz struck out eight and allowed one unearned run on two hits in six innings for the Pioneers. Sydnee Nickels and Emily Breazile had two hits and two runs, and Rylee Packet added a hit and two RBI in the win.
Nebraska City 13 Wilber-Clatonia 1
Emilee Marth singled, doubled, tripled, drove in four and had three runs for Nebraska City in the win. Emma Smailys added two hits and three RBI, and Emma Cowden had two hits and two RBI.
Nebraska City 7 Cass 6
Emilee Marth and Emma Smailys both went deep in a five-run comeback. Marth was 3-for-3 with two RBI and three runs, and Smailys went 3-for-3 with an RBI and three runs. Emerson Becker also had a hit and two RBI, and Emma Cowden posted two hits and an RBI for the Pioneers.
Megan Gissler had two hits and two runs, and Lauren Green had a hit and three RBI for Cass. Mati Steckler posted a hit and two RBI of her own.
Milford 7 Cass 1
Emma Renner had a hit and an RBI to lead Cass in the loss.
Falls City 8 South Sioux City 2
Madison Jones went 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored, and Brylee Gilkerson and Courtney McClintock had two hits apiece with McClintock driving in two. Kacy Brewer struck out six and allowed just two runs on five hits in five innings.
Falls City 10 Platteview 6
Kacy Brewer singled twice, doubled once, drove in two and scored twice to lead Falls City in the win. Christina Gilkerson added two doubles and two RBI, Courtney McClintock tallied two hits and three RBI and Elyse Poppe had two hits and three runs for the Tigers.
Falls City 13 Columbus Lakeview 10
Madison Jones singled, doubled twice and homered while driving in four and scoring three times for Falls City in a high-scoring win. Kacy Brewer added three hits and three runs, Elyse Poppe had two hits and two runs and Brylee Gilkerson posted a double, a triple, four RBI and two runs.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Weeping Water 10 Polk County 7
Columbus Lakeview 8 Weeping Water 7