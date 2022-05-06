(Avoca) -- A turnaround season for the AHSTW boys soccer team can get even better on Friday as the Vikings are chasing a Western Iowa Conference title.
The Vikings enter Friday's pivotal match with Treynor at 8-2 with wins over Logan-Magnolia, West Central Valley, Grand View Christian, Tri-Center, Missouri Valley (twice), Riverside and Atlantic.
"We've had a nice run going," said AHSTW Coach James Johnson. "We are making steps and progress every game. I feel like we haven't had a complete game in quite a while. We are looking at the ultimate goal of being the best we can when we get to the postseason."
The Vikings returned their top two scorers and goalie from last year's team.
"The COVID year that we didn't get to play set us back," Johnson said. "We didn't have a lot of experience on our team. Our record didn't show it last season, but we got better as the year went along."
Johnson credits his team's attitude to their turnaround.
"They like to work hard," he said. "We don't generally have long practices, but my goal is to make it intense for a short period. We work hard and are having fun. If we have fun and work hard, success usually comes."
Seniors Raydden Grobe and Hayden Fischer have paced the Vikings' offense with 18 and seven goals.
"They're athletes," Johnson said. "They work hard. We don't have soccer specialists, but we have great athletes. Grobe is hard to stop in every spor, and Hayden is 100 miles per hour whenever he is on the field."
Spanish foreign exchange student Ramon Ciurana, junior Brayden Lund, freshman Ethan Holtz and senior Jace Peterson have also been instrumental to the Vikings' offense. Junior goalie Jacob Madsen has managed 70 saves and allowed only 17 goals with an 80.5% efficiency in 830 minutes of action.
The Vikings have three regular-season games left before entering postseason action, including an intriguing WIC battle with Treynor on Friday night. The Cardinals enter the match at 13-1 and on an 11-match win streak. Coach Jason McIntosh's team has relied on a stellar defense with 10 shutouts during that win streak.
AHSTW clinches at least a share of the WIC title with a win. It won't be easy, but the Vikings have owned the series against Treynor with eight wins in nine tries during the Varsity Bound era.
"The approach is to show up and play the game," Johnson said. "It's great to have a meaningful game this late. We know Treynor is a fantastic team. We know our work's cut out for us, but we also know we can compete if we show up and play our best game. I feel like it will be an excellent game."
Check out the full interview with Coach Johnson below.