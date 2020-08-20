(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1008: Thursday, August 20th.
- OPEN: Thom Brennaman is canceled.
- INTERVIEW: Trevor Maeder talks with author Howard Burman.
- HALL OF FAME: Harlan's Mitch Osborn is the KMA Sports Hall of Fame Eberly Family Legacy Award winner.
- KMALAND CATCHUP/NAMES TO KNOW: St. Albert senior Allie Petry.
