Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1013: Friday, August 28th.

  1. OPEN: Getting ready for Week 1 of Friday night football.
  2. HALL OF FAME: Part 1 with Farragut 1971 girls basketball champions.
  3. HALL OF FAME: Part 2 with Farragut 1971 girls basketball champions.
  4. KMALAND CATCH UP/NAMES TO KNOW: Woodbine senior Layne Pryor.

