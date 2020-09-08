(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1019: Tuesday, September 8th.
- OPEN: Derek & Trevor go in on ODB's fetish, other's fetish with Michael Jordan & then Trevor walks out.
- INTERVIEW: Maryville head football coach Matt Webb.
- TURN LEFT TUESDAY: Trevor & Jacob talk about racing.
- KMALAND CATCH UP: Harlan sophomore Aidan Hall.
