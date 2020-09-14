(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1023: Monday, September 14th.
- OPEN: Derek, Ryan & Trevor with some Week 1 NFL overreactions.
- INTERVIEW: Matt Goldman talks all things MLB.
- KMALAND CATCH UP: Stanton senior Tara Peterson.
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1023: Monday, September 14th.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.