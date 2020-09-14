UFR
Buy Now
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1023: Monday, September 14th.

  1. OPEN: Derek, Ryan & Trevor with some Week 1 NFL overreactions.
  2. INTERVIEW: Matt Goldman talks all things MLB.
  3. KMALAND CATCH UP: Stanton senior Tara Peterson.

UFR 1023 SEG 1 NFL WEEK 1 OVERREACTIONS

UFR 1023 SEG 2: MATT GOLDMAN

UFR 1023 SEG 3 TARA PETERSON.mp3

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.