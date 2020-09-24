(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1031: Thursday, September 24th.
- OPEN: Derek, Ryan, Trevor & Austin on the great Alex Gordon.
- INTERVIEW: Mike Jungblut joins to talk the NBA.
- INTERVIEW: Arrowhead Pride's Pete Sweeney looks at Chiefs/Ravens.
- KMALAND CATCH UP: Treynor alum & Falls City Sacred Heart head volleyball coach Emma (Fiene) Ebel.
