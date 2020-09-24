UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1031: Thursday, September 24th.

  1. OPEN: Derek, Ryan, Trevor & Austin on the great Alex Gordon.
  2. INTERVIEW: Mike Jungblut joins to talk the NBA.
  3. INTERVIEW: Arrowhead Pride's Pete Sweeney looks at Chiefs/Ravens.
  4. KMALAND CATCH UP: Treynor alum & Falls City Sacred Heart head volleyball coach Emma (Fiene) Ebel.

