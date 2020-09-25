UFR
Buy Now
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1032: Friday, September 25th.

  1. OPEN: Derek loves Shenandoah and mushrooms while Turner, Hudson and Duncan debut on UFR.
  2. TALKING WITH TOM: Tom Moore talks with Riverside coach Darrell Frain.
  3. TALKING WITH TOM: Tom Moore talks with Lenox coaches Cole Bonde & Michael Nardini.
  4. KMALAND CATCH UP: Lenox senior TJ Stoaks.

UFR 1032 SEG 1 DEREK LOVES SHENANDOAH & MUSHROOMS.mp3

UFR 1032 SEG 2 DARRELL FRAIN

UFR 1032 SEG 3 MICHAEL NARDINI

UFR 1032 SEG 3 COLE BONDE

UFR 1032 SEG 4 TJ STOAKS

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.