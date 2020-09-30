(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1035: Wednesday, September 30th.
- OPEN: Today is the greatest day in sports.
- INTERVIEW: Shenandoah football coach Ty Ratliff.
- INTERVIEW: Jared Stansbury on Jeff Pearlman's new book, the NBA Finals and Iowa State/Oklahoma.
- KMALAND CATCH UP: Ashland-Greenwood softball coach Amber Dutcher.
