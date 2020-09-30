UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1035: Wednesday, September 30th.

  1. OPEN: Today is the greatest day in sports.
  2. INTERVIEW: Shenandoah football coach Ty Ratliff.
  3. INTERVIEW: Jared Stansbury on Jeff Pearlman's new book, the NBA Finals and Iowa State/Oklahoma.
  4. KMALAND CATCH UP: Ashland-Greenwood softball coach Amber Dutcher.

