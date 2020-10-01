UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1036: Thursday, October 1st.

  1. OPEN: Trevor on the struggle bus.
  2. INTERVIEW: Jeff Pearlman talks about his latest book "Three Ring Circus."
  3. INTERVIEW: Abraham Lincoln football coach John Wolfe.
  4. INTERVIEW: Sterling football coach Brent Heusman.
  5. KMALAND CATCH UP: Atlantic senior Craig Alan Becker.

UFR 1036 SEG 1 TREVOR IS STRUGGLING + LAKERS TALK

UFR 1036 SEG 2 JEFF PEARLMAN.mp3

UFR 1036 SEG 3 JOHN WOLFE

UFR 1036 SEG 4 BRENT HEUSMAN

UFR 1036 SEG 5 CRAIG ALAN BECKER

