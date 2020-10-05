(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1038: Monday, October 5th.
- OPEN: Chris Klieman is good, Kansas football is bad and much more.
- INTERVIEW: Trevor Maeder talks with Martensdale-St. Marys football coach Derek Wharton.
- INTERVIEW: MLB talk with Matt Goldman.
- KMALAND CATCH UP: Former AL point guard & Millard North senior Jadin Johnson.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.