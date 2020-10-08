(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1041: Thursday, October 8th.
- OPEN: It's Trevor's birthday!
- INTERVIEW: Harlan head football coach Todd Bladt.
- INTERVIEW: Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride.
- KMALAND CATCH UP: Abraham Lincoln's Lennx Brown.
