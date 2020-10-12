(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1043: Monday, October 12th.
- OPEN: The Lakers, the Lakers, the Lakers and....the Lakers.
- INTERVIEW: Matt Goldman talks MLB.
- KMALAND CATCH UP: Murray head football coach Shawn Oaks.
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1043: Monday, October 12th.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.