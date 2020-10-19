UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1048: Monday, October 19th.

  1. OPEN: Should people cheer for the Dodgers?
  2. INTERVIEW: Matt Goldman talks MLB.
  3. KMALAND CATCH UP: Fremont-Mills head coach Jeremy Christiansen. 

