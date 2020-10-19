(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1048: Monday, October 19th.
- OPEN: Should people cheer for the Dodgers?
- INTERVIEW: Matt Goldman talks MLB.
- KMALAND CATCH UP: Fremont-Mills head coach Jeremy Christiansen.
