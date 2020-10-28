(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1055: Wednesday, October 28th.
- OPEN: Analytics haven't killed baseball, but Wisconsin and the Big Ten killed football.
- INTERVIEW: Hail Varsity's Derek Peterson.
- INTERVIEW: Jared Stansbury of CycloneFanatic.
- KMALAND CATCH UP: Central Decatur-Lamoni XC coach Reece Tedford.
