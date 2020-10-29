(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1056: Thursday, October 29th.
- OPEN: Well, the Big Ten still stinks.
- INTERVIEW: Tucker Franklin from Arrowhead Report.
- INTERVIEW: Author Brian Vikander.
- KMALAND CATCH UP: Underwood senior Brayden Wollan.
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1056: Thursday, October 29th.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.