UFR
Buy Now
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1056: Thursday, October 29th.

  1. OPEN: Well, the Big Ten still stinks.
  2. INTERVIEW: Tucker Franklin from Arrowhead Report.
  3. INTERVIEW: Author Brian Vikander.
  4. KMALAND CATCH UP: Underwood senior Brayden Wollan.

UFR 1056 SEG 1 THE BIG TEN STILL STINKS.mp3

UFR 1056 SEG 2 TUCKER FRANKLIN

UFR 1056 SEG 3 BRIAN VIKANDER.mp3

UFR 1056 SEG 4 BRAYDEN WOLLAN.mp3

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.