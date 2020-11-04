(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1060: Wednesday, November 4th.
- OPEN: Ryan is tired, Derek took his Playstation to state volleyball and St. Albert is good at volleyball.
- INTERVIEW: St. Albert football coach Jake Driver
- Interview: Cyclone Fanatic's Jared Stansbury
- KMALAND CATCH UP: Thomas Jefferson's Lily Thompson.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.