(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1064: Tuesday, November 10th.
- OPEN: We've got a bunch of vague references to our weekend.
- KNOW YOUR OPPONENT: Grundy Center football coach Travis Zajac.
- TURN LEFT TUESDAY: Trevor Maeder & Jacob Blair.
- KMALAND CATCH UP: KMAland Offensive Player of the Year Elle Scarborough.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.