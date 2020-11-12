UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1066: Thursday, November 12th.

  1. OPEN: Today is a big show with lots of great people.
  2. INTERVIEW: LC swimming coach Bruce Schomburg.
  3. INTERVIEW: KMAland Missouri Volleyball Player of the Year Serena Sundell.
  4. INTERVIEW: Shenandoah descendent & South Dakota State softball signee Lillie Filger.
  5. KMALAND CATCH UP: KMAland Volleyball Defensive Player of the Year Abbey Jones.

