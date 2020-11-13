(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1067: Friday, November 13th.
- OPEN: Nebraska basketball gets a five-star & a spelling lesson.
- INTERVIEW: KMAland Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year Erison Vonderschmidt.
- INTERVIEW: Trevor Maeder and Tucker Franklin talk Chiefs.
- KMALAND CATCH UP: KMAland Volleyball Coach of the Year Jenna Maiers.
