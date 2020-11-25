UFR
Buy Now
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1075: Wednesday, November 25th.

  1. OPEN: Turn up the volume, Trev!
  2. INTERVIEW: Jared Stansbury of CycloneFanatic.
  3. KMALAND DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Fremont-Mills' Seth Malcom, Brayden Wollan of Underwood & Hunter Deyo of Lewis Central.
  4. KMALAND CATCH UP: Glenwood senior Larissa Pelley.

UFR 1075 SEG 1 TURN UP THE VOLUME TREV.mp3

UFR 1075 SEG 2 JARED STANSBURY.mp3

UFR 1075 SEG 3 DEF PLAYERS OF THE YEAR.mp3

UFR 1075 SEG 4 LARISSA PELLEY.mp3

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.