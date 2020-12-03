(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1080: Thursday, December 3rd.
- OPEN: Talking XBox, NCAA 13 and Tommy Hilfiger.
- INTERVIEW: Atlantic senior Bodie Johnson on his decision to play football at Northwestern.
- INTERVIEW: Tucker Franklin joins Trevor Maeder to talk Chiefs.
- NAMES TO KNOW: Lenox senior Chelsey Hoakison.
