Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1080: Thursday, December 3rd.

  1. OPEN: Talking XBox, NCAA 13 and Tommy Hilfiger.
  2. INTERVIEW: Atlantic senior Bodie Johnson on his decision to play football at Northwestern.
  3. INTERVIEW: Tucker Franklin joins Trevor Maeder to talk Chiefs.
  4. NAMES TO KNOW: Lenox senior Chelsey Hoakison.

