(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1081: Friday, December 4th.

  1. OPEN: Honoring the greatest 10s and 81s in sports history.
  2. KNOW YOUR OPPONENT: Blair Oaks head football coach Ted LePage.
  3. INTERVIEW: Iowa Western's 2-time NJCAA National Champion Faith Linga & her coach Marc Bierbaum.
  4. NAMES TO KNOW: AHSTW senior Kailey Jones.

UFR 1081 SEG 1 HONORING 10 & 81 & LEN KASPER.mp3

UFR 1081 SEG 2 TED LEPAGE.mp3

UFR 1081 SEG 3 FAITH LINGA & MARC BIERBAUM.mp3

UFR 1081 SEG 4 KAILEY JONES.mp3

