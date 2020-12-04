(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1081: Friday, December 4th.
- OPEN: Honoring the greatest 10s and 81s in sports history.
- KNOW YOUR OPPONENT: Blair Oaks head football coach Ted LePage.
- INTERVIEW: Iowa Western's 2-time NJCAA National Champion Faith Linga & her coach Marc Bierbaum.
- NAMES TO KNOW: AHSTW senior Kailey Jones.
