Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1082: Monday, December 7th.

  1. OPEN: Trevor has an unhealthy hate for Philip Rivers and much more.
  2. NAMES TO KNOW: Lamoni junior Abby Martin.
  3. INTERVIEW: College basketball guru Ken Pomeroy.
  4. KMALAND CATCH UP: Treynor's Blake Sadr talks about his commitment to North Dakota State.

