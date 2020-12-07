(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1082: Monday, December 7th.
- OPEN: Trevor has an unhealthy hate for Philip Rivers and much more.
- NAMES TO KNOW: Lamoni junior Abby Martin.
- INTERVIEW: College basketball guru Ken Pomeroy.
- KMALAND CATCH UP: Treynor's Blake Sadr talks about his commitment to North Dakota State.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.