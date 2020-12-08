(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1083: Tuesday, December 8th.
- OPEN: Big week for Iowa athletics.
- JHRE KMALAND AOTW: Atlantic senior Haley Rasmussen.
- INTERVIEW: Hawkeye Report's Tom Kakert.
- KMALAND CATCH UP: Glenwood senior Abby McIntyre.
