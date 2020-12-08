UFR
Buy Now
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1083: Tuesday, December 8th.

  1. OPEN: Big week for Iowa athletics.
  2. JHRE KMALAND AOTW: Atlantic senior Haley Rasmussen.
  3. INTERVIEW: Hawkeye Report's Tom Kakert.
  4. KMALAND CATCH UP: Glenwood senior Abby McIntyre.

UFR 1083 SEG 2 HALEY RASMUSSEN.mp3

UFR 1083 SEG 3 TOM KAKERT.mp3

UFR 1083 SEG 4 ABBY MCINTYRE.mp3

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.