Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1085: Thursday, December 10th.

  1. OPEN: The best 85s that ever lived, hockey talk, wrestling talk & more.
  2. INTERVIEW: Fremont-Mills senior Cooper Langfelt on his Central Missouri decision.
  3. INTERVIEW: Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin.
  4. NAMES TO KNOW: Gable Porter of Underwood.

UFR 1085 SEG 1 THE BEST 85S & HOCKEY TALK.mp3

UFR 1085 SEG 2 COOPER LANGFELT.mp3

UFR 1085 SEG 3 TUCKER FRANKLIN

UFR 1085 SEG 4 GABLE PORTER.mp3

