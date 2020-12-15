UFR
Buy Now
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1088: Tuesday, December 16th.

  1. OPEN: Celebrating the great 88s, some 8-class football in Iowa & more.
  2. INTERVIEW: JHRE KMAland AOTW Kelsey Fields of Creston.
  3. INTERVIEW: Mike Jungblut talks NBA.
  4. KMALAND CATCH UP: Glenwood senior Grace Boles on her commitment to Wisconsin-River Falls.

UFR 1088 SEG 1 CELEBRATING 88S.mp3

UFR 1088 SEG 2 KELSEY FIELDS.mp3

UFR 1088 SEG 3 MIKE JUNGBLUT.mp3

UFR 1088 SEG 4 GRACE BOLES.mp3

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.