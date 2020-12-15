(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1088: Tuesday, December 16th.
- OPEN: Celebrating the great 88s, some 8-class football in Iowa & more.
- INTERVIEW: JHRE KMAland AOTW Kelsey Fields of Creston.
- INTERVIEW: Mike Jungblut talks NBA.
- KMALAND CATCH UP: Glenwood senior Grace Boles on her commitment to Wisconsin-River Falls.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.