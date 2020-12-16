UFR
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1089: Wednesday, December 16th.

  1. OPEN: Celebrating 89s, this day in sports history & more.
  2. INTERVIEW: Fremont-Mills senior Seth Malcom after signing with Nebraska.
  3. INTERVIEW: Jared Stansbury of CycloneFanatic.
  4. KMALAND CATCH UP: Logan-Magnolia junior and JHRE KMAland AOTW Hagen Heistand.

