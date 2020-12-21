UFR
Buy Now
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1091: Friday, December 18th.

  1. OPEN: No. 92, this day in history, hockey talkie, the CFP is a joke and the Raiders are struggling.
  2. INTERVIEW: Ken Pomeroy of KenPom.com talking college hoops. 
  3. KMALAND CATCH UP: Lewis Central senior & Wayne State football commit Logan Katzer.

UFR 1092 SEG 1 THIS DAY, HOCKEY TALKIE, THE CFP AND MORE

UFR 1092 SEG 2 KEN POMEROY

UFR 1092 SEG 3 LOGAN KATZER

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.