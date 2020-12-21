(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1091: Friday, December 18th.
- OPEN: No. 92, this day in history, hockey talkie, the CFP is a joke and the Raiders are struggling.
- INTERVIEW: Ken Pomeroy of KenPom.com talking college hoops.
- KMALAND CATCH UP: Lewis Central senior & Wayne State football commit Logan Katzer.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.