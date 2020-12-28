(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1096: Monday, December 28th
- OPEN: Trevor and Ryan discuss Christmas gifts, the No. 96 and the Raiders' ineptitude.
- INTERVIEW: Ken Pomeroy talking college hoops
- KMALAND CATCHUP: St. Albert senior Cy Patterson joins to talk about his recent commitment to play baseball at DMACC
