Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1096: Monday, December 28th 

  1. OPEN: Trevor and Ryan discuss Christmas gifts, the No. 96 and the Raiders' ineptitude. 
  2. INTERVIEW: Ken Pomeroy talking college hoops 
  3. KMALAND CATCHUP: St. Albert senior Cy Patterson joins to talk about his recent commitment to play baseball at DMACC 

