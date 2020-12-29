UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1097: Tuesday, December 29th 

  1. OPEN: The No. 97 and the Cubs are a mess
  2. INTERVIEW: Author Jesse Washington
  3. INTERVIEW: Ravi Lulla of BlueJay Shootaround talking Creighton hoops
  4. KMALAND CATCHUP: Harlan runner Liv Freund joins to talk about her recent commitment to Northern Iowa. 

