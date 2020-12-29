(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1097: Tuesday, December 29th
- OPEN: The No. 97 and the Cubs are a mess
- INTERVIEW: Author Jesse Washington
- INTERVIEW: Ravi Lulla of BlueJay Shootaround talking Creighton hoops
- KMALAND CATCHUP: Harlan runner Liv Freund joins to talk about her recent commitment to Northern Iowa.
