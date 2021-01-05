UFR
Buy Now
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1101: Tuesday, January 5th  

  1. OPEN: Trev and Ryan both have games tonight and they are excited + the Cubs actually made a good move 
  2. INTERVIEW: Today's sports feature with Lourdes girls coach Mark Madison 
  3. INTERVIEW: Matt Goldman talking MLB
  4. KMALAND CATCHUP: Abraham Lincoln's Greg Chinowth discussed his recent college decision. 

UFR 1101 SEG 1 BASKETBALL ON KMA TONIGHT + THE CUBS ACTUALLY SHOWING COMPETENCE

UFR 1101 SEG 2 MARK MADISON

UFR 1101 SEG 3 MATT GOLDMAN

UFR 1101 SEG 4 GREG CHINOWTH

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.