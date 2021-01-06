UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1102: Wednesday, January 6th 

  1. OPEN: Sorry, but Trevor Lawrence should not have finished second in the Heisman voting 
  2. INTERVIEW: Today's sports feature with Auburn girls hoops coach Grant Cole 
  3. INTERVIEW: Jared Stansbury of CycloneFanatic.com 
  4. KMALAND CATCHUP: AHSTW's Chloe Falkena 

UFR 1102 SEG 1 FUN NIGHT OF HS HOOPS + HEISMAN VOTING

UFR 1102 SEG 2 JARED STANSBURY

UFR 1102 SEG 3 CHLOE FALKENA

