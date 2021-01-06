(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1102: Wednesday, January 6th
- OPEN: Sorry, but Trevor Lawrence should not have finished second in the Heisman voting
- INTERVIEW: Today's sports feature with Auburn girls hoops coach Grant Cole
- INTERVIEW: Jared Stansbury of CycloneFanatic.com
- KMALAND CATCHUP: AHSTW's Chloe Falkena
