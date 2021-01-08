(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1104: Friday, January 8th.
- OPEN: Trev hates swimming & The Olympics and the No. 4 is also legendary.
- INTERVIEW: Mike Jungblut joins to talk some NBA.
- KMALAND CATCH UP: Abraham Lincoln senior Zoe Lutz.
