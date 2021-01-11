(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1105: Monday, January 11th.
- OPEN: The CFP Title Game, NFL talk, this day and the number five.
- INTERVIEW: Ken Pomeroy talks college hoops.
- KMALAND CATCH UP: Fremont-Mills senior Kenna Howard.
