UFR
Buy Now
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1112: Wednesday, January 20th.

  1. OPEN: A great to be alive + the legendary No. 12 and this day in history.
  2. INTERVIEW: Jared Stansbury of CycloneFanatic.
  3. KMALAND CATCH UP: Treynor senior Brock Wallace.

UFR 1112 SEG 1 A GREAT DAY TO BE ALIVE.mp3

UFR 1112 SEG 2 JARED STANSBURY.mp3

UFR 1112 SEG 3 BROCK WALLACE.mp3

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.