(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1113: Thursday, January 21st.
- OPEN: Andy Reid the hero + No. 13 & This Day in History.
- INTERVIEW: Tucker Franklin of Arrowhead Report.
- KMALAND CATCH UP: Underwood senior Zoe Rus.
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1113: Thursday, January 21st.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.