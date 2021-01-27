(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1117: Wednesday, January 27th.
- OPEN: How many QBs could lead Chiefs this far, Young/Montana, No. 17, TDIH.
- INTERVIEW: Jared Stansbury of CycloneFanatic.
- KMALAND CATCH UP: St. Albert bowling's Evan White.
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1117: Wednesday, January 27th.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.