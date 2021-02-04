(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1123: Thursday, February 24th
- OPEN: Trev's a mess + The No. 23 and this day in history
- INTERVIEW: Tucker Franklin of Arrowhead Report
- KMALAND CATCH UP: A look back at a fun signing day
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1123: Thursday, February 24th
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.