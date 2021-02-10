UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1127: Wednesday, February 10th.

  1. OPEN: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame & No. 27. 
  2. INTERVIEW: Jared Stansbury of CycloneFanatic.
  3. KMALAND CATCH UP: Harlan senior Brock Bruns.

UFR 1127 SEG 2 JARED STANSBURY.mp3

UFR 1127 SEG 3 BROCK BRUNS.mp3

