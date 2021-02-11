(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1128: Thursday, February 11th.
- OPEN: The No. 28
- TURN LEFT THURSDAY: Trevor Maeder and Jacob Blair preview the NASCAR season
- KMALAND CATCH UP: St. Albert senior Sam Rallis
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1128: Thursday, February 11th.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.