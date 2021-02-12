(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1129: Friday, February 12th.
- OPEN: JJ Watt is done with the Texans + the No. 29
- INTERVIEW: Author Michael G. Long
- KMALAND CATCH UP: Atlantic-CAM wrestling coach Tim Duff
Snow showers. High 1F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low -3F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 12, 2021 @ 1:43 pm
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1129: Friday, February 12th.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.