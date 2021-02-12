UFR
Buy Now
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1129: Friday, February 12th. 

  1. OPEN: JJ Watt is done with the Texans + the No. 29 
  2. INTERVIEW: Author Michael G. Long 
  3. KMALAND CATCH UP: Atlantic-CAM wrestling coach Tim Duff 

UFR 1129 SEG 1 JJ WATT, BENINTENDI, THE NO 29 & MORE

UFR 1129 SEG 2 MICHAEL G LONG

UFR 1129 SEG 3 TIM DUFF

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.