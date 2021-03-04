UFR
Buy Now
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1143: Thursday, March 4th.

  1. OPEN: Reading Across America, No. 43 & more.
  2. TURN LEFT THURSDAY: Trevor Maeder & Jacob Blair.
  3. BOWLING AWARDS: Our KMAland Boys Bowler of the Year Evan White.

UFR 1143 SEG 1 READING WRITING ARITHMETIC.mp3

UFR 1143 SEG 2 TURN LEFT THURSDAY

UFR 1143 SEG 3 EVAN WHITE

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.